Argument leads to fatal shooting at Riverside County bar; search for suspect underway

A man was fatally shot at a Riverside bar on Sunday night following an argument and authorities Monday continued to search for the gunman.

The shooting took place around 10:15 p.m. at Duke’s Bar & Grill, located in the 3200 block of Iowa Avenue, Riverside Police said.

Authorities said that the suspect and victim got into a verbal argument, after which security had to escort the suspect out of the business. Within a few minutes, the suspect returned to the rear outdoor patio of the bar and shot the victim several times.

When officers arrived, they found the adult male victim outside on the bar's back patio suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics responded and performed lifesaving measures, but the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.⁣

The suspect fled the area before officers arrived, police said. No suspect description was immediately available.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family members.⁣

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information was urged to contact Detective Josh Ontko at 951-353-7135 or jontko@riversideca.gov, or Detective Bryon Adcox at 951-353-7134 or jadcox@riversideca.gov. Those wishing to remain anonymous can email rpdtips@riversideca.gov or utilize the Riverside Police Department’s mobile app “Submit a Tip” feature while referencing report number 200024191.