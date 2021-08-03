Antonio Fire: Crews battling blaze stemming from burning car in Angeles National Forest

Crews are working to take down a fire in the Angeles National Forest.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department initially responded to a call of a car fire near Glendora Ridge Road and Mount Baldy Road in the Angeles National Forest Tuesday afternoon.

The fire, dubbed as "Antonio Fire," is on the verge of extending to about 20 acres in the area, according to the Angeles National Forest.

Crews from both the Los Angeles County Fire Department and Angeles National Forest are on the scene to slow down the fire.

Officials did not specify if the fire prompted any nearby evacuations.