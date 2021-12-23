Anti-Semitic stickers put up 'throughout' Manhattan Beach: police

Manhattan Beach police are seeking information from the public to help find those responsible for placing stickers containing anti-Semitic hate speech "throughout the city" overnight.

On Thursday, the Manhattan Beach Police Department "received calls of stickers placed throughout the city containing anti-Semitic hate speech," Manhattan Beach police Officer Christopher Ineguez said in a statement.

"Officers responded to the various locations and discovered the stickers containing hate speech related to the Jewish community," Ineguez said.

"Officers, with the assistance of Manhattan Beach Public Works, are currently in the process of removing the stickers," Ineguez said. "This matter is under investigation. It is believed this incident occurred sometime overnight.

"The Manhattan Beach Police Department is seeking the assistance of the community with this investigation in an attempt to identify the person or persons responsible for this disturbing act," Ineguez said.

People with information on the case, or those having home security videos, were urged to call the Manhattan Beach Police Department's Tip Line at 310-802-5171.

