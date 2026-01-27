Anti-ICE "National Shutdown" protest scheduled for Friday

The Brief Anti-ICE activists are planning a National Shutdown protest Friday, Jan. 30. The campaign calls for "no work, no school, and no shopping." They say the goal of the boycott is to get the federal government to scale down ICE operations.



As Democrats and some Republicans call for an investigation into the shooting death of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis, anti-ICE activists are organizing what they call a "nationwide shutdown" this Friday.

Organizers say they are calling for "no work, no school, and no shopping."

Local politicians are joining in, like Assemblymember Isaac Bryan (D-Los Angeles) and State Senator Sasha Renee Perez (D-Pasadena).

"This is a moment for the people of this country to stand up to this administration and say 'enough,'" said Bryan.

"I do believe this will be effective and I do believe that this is how we will get the federal government to stop its violence against American citizens," said Perez.

They say the goal of the boycott is to get the federal government to scale down ICE operations.

The Trump Administration has not indicated whether immigration enforcement will stop.

"We've seen that people power is moving the needle. It's not just moving public opinion, which it certainly is. It led to the demotion of a leading lieutenant in the Trump Administration, Bovino," said Bryan.

Several congressional Republicans support investigations into the shooting death of Alex Pretti and Renee Good in Minneapolis this month.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz is calling for the White House to "be more measured" in immigration operations.