Greg Bovino to return to 'old job' in El Centro, California after Alex Pretti shooting: Reports

The Brief Gregory Bovino is reportedly being moved from his role as Border Patrol’s "Commander of Operation At Large" back to his former post overseeing CBP operations in El Centro, a shift described as a demotion. The move comes amid scrutiny of CBP following the Border Patrol-involved shooting of U.S. citizen Alex Pretti in Minnesota. Trump administration officials denied Bovino was relieved of his duties, saying he will remain with CBP as leadership over Minnesota ICE raids shifts to Tom Homan.



Gregory Bovino is reportedly getting pulled from his role as Border Patrol's "Commander of Operation At Large" and is going back to his old job in California.

What we know:

First reported by The Atlantic and later confirmed by the Washington Examiner, Bovino is going back to his former duties of overseeing U.S. Customs and Border Protection operations in El Centro — a move described by both news outlets as a "demotion."

The Atlantic added in its bombshell report that Bovino may retire soon.

The news comes as CBP has been under mounting scrutiny over the death of Alex Pretti. One of Bovino’s Border Patrol agents was seen shooting at Pretti, a 37-year-old U.S. citizen, during a raid in Minneapolis.

What they're saying:

The Trump administration’s press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, said Monday that Bovino was not relieved of his duties. She said border czar Tom Homan will be running point for ICE raids in Minnesota.

"Mr. Bovino is a wonderful man, and he’s a great professional. He is going to very much continue to lead Customs and Border Patrol throughout and across the country," Leavitt said Monday.

Leavitt did not specify what role Bovino will play once he leaves the Minnesota operations.

Leavitt’s reaction also comes as Bovino is expected to leave Minnesota as early as Tuesday, Jan. 27.

Tricia McLaughlin, a DHS official, also denied rumors that Bovino was being relieved of his duties. While she did not specify what Bovino will be doing next, she insisted that he will remain part of the Trump administration.

The backstory:

Bovino backed the agent who shot Pretti by claiming, "the victims are the Border Patrol agents." He also refused to reveal the agent’s identity to the press.

Since President Donald Trump was inaugurated for his second term in office in January 2025, Bovino has been the face of CBP — specifically during the ongoing mass-deportation efforts. Over the last several months, Bovino has been seen traveling with Border Patrol agents assisting the Department of Homeland Security’s ICE raids, which included raids in Southern California.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.