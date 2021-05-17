Anthony McClain: Rally calls for accountability in fatal shooting of Black man by Pasadena police

article

Activists plan to rally on Monday, calling for accountability in the fatal shooting of 32-year-old Anthony McClain, who was killed by a Pasadena police officer in August 2020.

McClain's family will be attending the rally, joined by nationally renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump, co-counsel attorney Caree Harper, local activists and the family of George Floyd, who was killed by police in Minneapolis and whose death sparked nationwide protests against police brutality.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

McClain was shot and killed by a Pasadena police officer on August 15, 2020. He was in the passenger seat of a vehicle stopped for a missing front license plate. Video shows McClain kicking off his shoes and running away.

What happened next is where the accounts between police and activists starkly contrast. Video footage from police body-worn cameras and a vehicle dashboard camera show McClain’s left hand near his midsection and his back to the officer.

Police say McClain grabbed a gun from his waistband and turned toward the officer. The police videos do not show the weapon. McClain’s family said he was actually reaching toward his belt buckle. They strongly dispute that a gun later recovered across the street was McClain’s.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Police officer Edwin Dumaguindin shot McClain twice while he was running away from the scene with his back turned to officers. He died later from his injuries.

Advertisement

Crump recently joined the legal team and is known for his representation of the families of Trayvon Martin, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.