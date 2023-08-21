Andrea Vazquez missing: Woman possibly kidnapped after shooting in Whittier, police say

article

Authorities Monday sought the public's help to find a woman who may have been kidnapped from a park during a shooting incident in Whittier over the weekend.

Andrea Vazquez, 19, was last seen shortly after midnight Sunday morning in the parking stalls area of Penn Park at 13950 Penn St., according to the Whittier Police Department.

"An adult male witness reported that while at the park with an adult female companion, an armed suspect approached their vehicle and fired a weapon in their direction," police said in a statement.

"The male witness ran from the location and upon his return, discovered blood near his vehicle and his female companion was missing," police said. "Detectives are actively working this investigation and following up on all leads."

Vazquez is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 103 pounds, with brownish red hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black long-sleeve crop top, khaki pants, and black low-top Converse shoes.

She has tattoos of "Edlyn" on the back of her neck and the Aries constellation on the top of her right hand, and a belly button piercing.

No suspect description was available.

Anyone who was at Penn Park between 11 p.m. Saturday and 1 a.m. Sunday, or anyone with any information on the case, was urged to call the police watch commander at 562-567-9255.

Tipsters may also call Det. Jose Bolanos at 562-328-8504 or Det. Tom Nordbak at 562-244-0054, or call the crime tipline at 562-567-9299.