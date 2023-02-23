Anaheim PD seeks public's help with unsolved homicide

article

Anaheim Police investigators sought the public’s help was an unsolved homicide from 2021.

On the morning of May 28, 2021, Anaheim PD officers were called to a home in the 1400 block of East Lincoln Avenue for a welfare check. Once officers arrived at the home, they found 52-year-old Tony Barton, and he was declared dead at the scene.

Investigators determined he was killed and are not disclosing the nature of his injuries at this time.

Detectives believe there are witnesses and are hoping someone comes forward with information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 714-321-3669 or OC Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227.

