Anaheim PD: Man beat elderly man to death, hurt another in 2 separate 'unprovoked' attacks

A man was taken into custody after police say he beat a 70-year-old man to death and injured a 60-year-old man in two separate unprovoked attacks in Anaheim on Monday.

According to the Anaheim Police Department, the 70-year-old man, later identified as Rahmaolah "Davey" Yaghoui, was rushed to the hospital after being attacked by a younger man, later identified as 30-year-old David Steven Abbott. Yaghoui died at the hospital, police say.

Abbott was taken into custody after the deadly incident, police say. About 20 minutes before Abbott targeted the 70-year-old man, police say Abbott also beat a 60-year-old man at random and unprovoked. The 60-year-old victim suffered minor injuries, police say.

Prior to Monday's two incidents, Abbott was out of jail for his May 15 arrest for assault with a deadly weapon. Abbott is now in Anaheim Jail on a $2 million bail.

