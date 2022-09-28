Anaheim approves $4B 'OC Vibe' entertainment district near Honda Center

The controversial plan to develop Angel Stadium may have fallen through, but their neighbors have big plans.

The Anaheim City Council approved a $4 billion development project surrounding the Honda Center.

Dubbed ocV!BE, the 100-acre site will feature a concert hall, 35 restaurants, 2 hotels, 1,500 housing units, office space, and parks.

Construction is set to begin before the end of this year, with the first phase opening to the public in 2025.

The project is scheduled to be completed just in time for Los Angeles' turn as host of the 2028 Olympic Summer Games.