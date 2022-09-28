Expand / Collapse search

Anaheim approves $4B 'OC Vibe' entertainment district near Honda Center

By FOX 11
Published 
Anaheim
FOX 11

Anaheim approves $4B development project

It will be called the OC Vibe Entertainment Center, with the first phase opening to the public in 2025.

ANAHEIM, Calif. - The controversial plan to develop Angel Stadium may have fallen through, but their neighbors have big plans. 

The Anaheim City Council approved a $4 billion development project surrounding the Honda Center. 

OC Vibe entertainment venue

Dubbed ocV!BE, the 100-acre site will feature a concert hall, 35 restaurants, 2 hotels, 1,500 housing units, office space, and parks. 

Construction is set to begin before the end of this year, with the first phase opening to the public in 2025. 

OC Vibe entertainment venue

The project is scheduled to be completed just in time for Los Angeles' turn as host of the 2028 Olympic Summer Games.