Anaheim animal abuse suspect seen dropkicking puppy on surveillance footage

Police in Anaheim are searching for a man who was seen and heard on surveillance footage violently and repeatedly kicking a small puppy.

It happened around 8 a.m. on Sunday, April 7, near Brookhurst Street and the 5 Freeway. In the video, a man is seen walking from the street corner down into a berm. In one hand, he has a bike, in the other, he's carrying the small dog.

Before walking down into the drainage ditch, the dog is heard yelping loudly. Then, as the man continues closer to the camera, he drops the bike to the ground, takes a few more steps, then proceeds to dropkick the puppy.

The scene continues just off camera, with the puppy wailing while the man is heard grunting as he kicks the dog over and over.

Anaheim Police are searching for both the man and the puppy. Police say the man may frequent the area of Brookhurst Street and the 5, and that he's approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who may have witnessed the attack, or who may know who the man is, is asked to contact the Anaheim Police Department at 714-765-1900.