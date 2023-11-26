14 Israeli hostages, 3 foreign hostages transferred to Red Cross by Hamas, IDF says

The Red Cross has informed the Israeli Defense Forces that they have taken custody of 14 Israeli hostages and three foriegn hostages released by Hamas on Sunday, according to the IDF.

"Based on information that was received from the Red Cross, 14 Israeli hostages and three foreign hostages have been transferred to the Red Cross," an IDF spokesman said in a statement.

Neither the IDF nor the Red Cross confirmed the nationalities of the three foreign hostages, though it has been widely reported that an American was expected to be released on Sunday.

President Biden's administration says it has "reason to believe" an American citizen will be among the next group of hostages Hamas releases.

Staff members of the Red Cross transfer released hostages to the Rafah crossing in the southern Gaza Strip, on Nov. 25, 2023. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua via Getty Images)

"We have reason to believe that one of those Americans will be released today," Sullivan told the outlet. He declined to identify the hostage, however.

The U.S. says there are up to 10 Americans currently being held by Hamas, including nine U.S. citizens and one greencard holder, or permanent resident.

Multiple sources have also named four-year-old Abigail Edan, an American, as a likely candidate for release. Edan was taken hostage on Oct. 7 after Hamas terrorists murdered her parents.

