Ordering from Amazon? You can thank your driver with $5 bonus at no cost to you!

‘Tis the season of giving! And if you’re ordering from Amazon – you can get in the giving spirit at no cost to you!

Amazon is reviving its popular "thank my driver" program to support their hard work. The program allows Amazon customers to tip drivers for delivering their packages – on the company's dime!

That's right – Amazon will pay its drivers a $5 bonus for every thank you they receive from customers.

You can tell Alexa "Alexa, thank my driver" or you can search, "thank my driver" on the Amazon website or app. The driver who delivered the customer’s most recent package will be notified of the "thank you" bonus they’ve received.

According to the company, all delivery drivers who deliver Amazon packages in the United States can be thanked. Customers can only thank the driver of their most recent delivery, within 14 days of the delivery date. You can thank your driver for the same delivery multiple times, however, the driver associated with the delivery will only receive 1 "thank you" per delivery.

The "thank my driver" program was launched last year, on Dec. 7, 2022, but ended it after just one day when it received more than 1 million "thank my driver" requests — hitting the promotional goal quicker than expected.

According to Amazon, drivers who receive the first 2 million "thank yous" can get $5 for each thank you with no cost to the customer.

