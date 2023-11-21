Amazon employee stabbed in Orange County

An employee was stabbed Tuesday morning inside an Amazon facility in Orange County and one suspect was taken into custody.

A stabbing incident occurred at approximately 9:30 a.m. near Obrero Drive and Jeronimo Road in the Mission Viejo area. The victim was transported to the hospital and is reportedly in critical condition. The suspect, an adult male, was taken into custody.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department (OCSD) responded to the incident swiftly, assuring the public that there is currently no danger. However, they urge the community to avoid the area to facilitate their ongoing investigation.

The incident unfolded inside the Amazon facility, and the victim was described as a woman in her 40s who is an employee of Amazon.

The suspect was described as an adult male, but further details about his identity are currently unavailable.

FOX 11 has reached out to Amazon for a statement and is waiting to hear back.

OCSD is actively conducting its investigation, and additional information will be shared with the public as it becomes available. For further updates, the OCSD Public Information Office (PIO) can be reached at 714-904-7042.