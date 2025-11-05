Amazon's $25 Thanksgiving dinner for 5: Here's what you get

The Brief Amazon is offering a full Thanksgiving meal designed to feed five people for the low price of just $25. The $25 meal includes an 8-pound Butterball turkey, pre-made sides (like stuffing and mashed potatoes), crescent rolls, and a choice of holiday pie. The deal is available to order from Nov. 12 through Thanksgiving day on Nov. 27



Amazon and is among the major retail giants battling for the holiday table with low-cost meal deals for Thanksgiving.

What we know:

Amazon is offering a complete five-person meal kit for $25, available for order starting Nov. 12 all the way through Thanksgiving day, Nov. 27.

The meal deal comes with an 8-lb. frozen Butterball turkey, crescent rolls, plus a slew of pre-made sides including stuffing, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, and cranberry relish.

The shopping list also includes a choice of holiday pie: pecan, pumpkin, or sweet potato, according to a press release.

Even beyond the meal, customers can snag festive items for a discounted price, including produce, wine, and baking ingredients.

Big picture view:

Amazon isn’t the only retailer helping out families this month.

In October, Walmart's CEO announced that the brand is bringing back the "Thanksgiving Savings Basket" for a third consecutive year. This year’s offering costs less than $40 and feeds 10.

The basket features more than 20 items, including fresh produce like potatoes, cranberries, and baby carrots; pre-made items like pie crust and boxed macaroni and cheese; canned goods; and a 13.5 lb. Butterball turkey.

A section of the Target website dedicated to holiday hosting and entertaining has a link to the Thanksgiving meal for four. Customers can use store delivery, drive up and order pickup from stores. Shipping is not available for non-shelf-stable grocery items.

The Thanksgiving bundle includes: Good & Gather Premium Basted Young Turkey (Frozen, up to 10 lb.); Good & Gather Russet Potatoes (5 lb. bag); Ocean Spray Jellied Cranberry Sauce (14 oz.); Stove Top Stuffing Mix (6 oz.); Heinz Home Style Roasted Turkey Gravy (12 oz.); Favorite Day Soft French Bread; Good & Gather Frozen Corn.

What you can do:

Find the $25 meal deal on Amazon.com by searching "Thanksgiving meal" or checking the Amazon Fresh section online.

Availability and delivery options vary by location, so check ahead of when you need it to be sure it can arrive on time.

Shoppers also can use Same-Day Delivery or free pickup at participating stores from Nov. 12–27.

You don't need Prime to shop Amazon Fresh. Prime members do get special deals and benefit options.