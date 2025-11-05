Del Taco drops new $2.99 'micro meal' - here's what you get

The Brief Del Taco is offering a new, limited-time "Micro Meal" priced at just $2.99 for customers seeking a small, budget-friendly snack. The meal includes a micro beef and cheddar burrito, fries, and a donut bite, available nationwide through November 23. Del Taco is the latest chain to offer relief; Carl's Jr. is currently offering a separate $1 meal deal to specific groups impacted by the federal government shutdown.



Craving a light snack at a price that can't be beat? Del Taco has you covered.

What we know:

The fast food chain is now offering the "Micro Meal" for a limited time only.

For just $2.99, you can get a Micro Beef and Cheddar Burrito, Fries, and a Donut Bite all packed into a single portion box.

The new combo is perfect for those with lighter appetites or if you're just looking for a quick snack.

What they're saying:

People were quick to share news of the discounted meal on social media.

"I don't know if there's a better deal out there," one customer said.

"I thought it was funny but this is the right amount of food," another shared.

"Arguably the most affordable meal of all time," another guest said.

The Micro Meal is available at participating Del Taco locations nationwide while supplies last now through Nov. 23.

Big picture view:

Del Taco is the latest fast food chain bringing relief to hungry customers who don't want to break the bank.

Carl's Jr. is offering a $1 meal deal to those impacted by the federal government shutdown.

The special includes a kids hamburger, small fry, and drink, available at select locations in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Ventura counties. The deal is available to federal employees, military families, and SNAP/EBT recipients and lasts as long as the shutdown continues. To learn more about this deal, tap or click here.