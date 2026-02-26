Olympic gold medalist Alysa Liu honored Gardena mural following historic 2026 Games
GARDENA, Calif. - U.S. Olympic hero Alysa Liu has been immortalized in a vibrant new mural in Gardena, celebrating her historic double-gold-medal run at the 2026 Winter Olympics.
Liu emerged from the 2026 Winter Olympics as a primary face of Team USA, securing gold medals in both the women's singles and the team competition.
Her victory in the singles event was particularly significant, making her the first American woman to win a figure skating medal in 20 years and the first to take home gold in 24 years.
The new mural, located at 15532 Crenshaw Blvd in Gardena, was painted by famed artist Gustavo Zermeno Jr., known for his tributes to icons like Kobe Bryant and Nipsey Hussle.
The imagery features the "iconic shot" of Liu "gleefully ‘biting’ into one of the gold medals she had won."
Though an Oakland native, Liu has made Los Angeles her adopted home while studying psychology at UCLA.
The Source: This report is based on information from the social media of Gustavo Zermeno Jr.’s latest work. Additional details regarding Alysa Liu’s Olympic performance, her education at UCLA, and her competitive history were compiled from official 2026 Winter Olympics results. The Associated Press contributed.