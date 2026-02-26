Olympic gold medalist Alysa Liu honored Gardena mural following historic 2026 Games

The Brief U.S. figure skater Alysa Liu has been honored with a massive mural in Gardena following her historic two-gold-medal performance at the 2026 Winter Olympics. The artwork, created by renowned muralist Gustavo Zermeno Jr., depicts the 20-year-old UCLA student celebrating her victory as the first American female singles gold medalist in 24 years. The tribute marks a triumphant comeback for Liu, who briefly retired after the 2022 Games before returning to dominate the sport while balancing her studies in psychology.



U.S. Olympic hero Alysa Liu has been immortalized in a vibrant new mural in Gardena, celebrating her historic double-gold-medal run at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Local perspective:

Liu emerged from the 2026 Winter Olympics as a primary face of Team USA, securing gold medals in both the women's singles and the team competition.

Her victory in the singles event was particularly significant, making her the first American woman to win a figure skating medal in 20 years and the first to take home gold in 24 years.

The new mural, located at 15532 Crenshaw Blvd in Gardena, was painted by famed artist Gustavo Zermeno Jr., known for his tributes to icons like Kobe Bryant and Nipsey Hussle.

SUGGESTED COVERAGE:

The imagery features the "iconic shot" of Liu "gleefully ‘biting’ into one of the gold medals she had won."

Though an Oakland native, Liu has made Los Angeles her adopted home while studying psychology at UCLA.