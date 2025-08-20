Kobe Bryant honored in new Dodgers-themed mural in Redondo Beach

The Brief A new mural celebrates the legacy of Kobe Bryant and the Dodgers' 2024 World Series win. It can be found in Redondo Beach along Pacific Coast Highway. The mural was unveiled ahead of what would've been Bryant's 47th birthday.



A muralist perfectly captured the spirit of Los Angeles sports while honoring the legacy of Kobe Bryant ahead of the NBA icon's heavenly 47th birthday.

On Wednesday morning, aerial images from SkyFOX showed a new mural in Redondo Beach along Pacific Coast Highway.

It shows one of Bryant's most iconic poses, but instead of the usual purple and gold, the mural shows him flaunting an LA Dodgers jersey. The artist, Gustavo Zermeño, Jr., calls this the "Mamba side" of the mural that celebrates the Boys in Blue and their 2024 World Series win.

"The entire right side leads into the Dodgers' championship celebration, which is why Kobe is wearing a Dodgers jersey," Zermeño explained in an Instagram post. "Yes, I know he played for the Lakers."

The mural also features Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Shohei Ohtani.

See the Dodgers-themed mural at 701 N. Pacific Coast Highway.

Mr. Bryant was born on Aug. 23, 1978 and Mamba Day is celebrated annually on Aug. 24 across the globe. The numbers of that date, 8 and 24, commemorate the two jersey numbers he wore during his entire 20-year NBA career for the Lake Show. In 2020, Orange County supervisors voted to declare the date as Kobe Bryant Day for the longtime OC resident, which was declared in the city of LA four years earlier upon his retirement.

The Dodgers-themed mural is one of thousands of murals honoring Kobe Bryant in Southern California. See an official mural map below, courtesy of KobeMural.com.