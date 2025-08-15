Nipsey Hussle honored by LA Metro on his heavenly 40th birthday

The Brief LA Metro is honoring the late Nipsey Hussle on what would've been his 40th birthday. They will offer limited-edition TAP cards in honor of the Grammy Award-winner and community activist.



LA Metro is honoring Nipsey Hussle on his heavenly 40th birthday.

What we know:

Grammy Award-winning rapper and community activist Nipsey Hussle, born Ermias Joseph Asghedom, would have celebrated his 40th birthday on Friday, Aug. 15, 2025.

To honor the South LA native's legacy, LA Metro is offering 12,000 limited-edition Nipsey Hussle TAP cards beginning at 10 a.m.

"The TAP cards are part of the Metro x Culture series celebrating Angelenos who've shaped LA culture – leaders, artists, visionaries – especially those whose journeys began on Metro buses and trains," Metro officials explained.

Metro will also temporarily rename the Hyde Park station along Crenshaw Boulevard the "Nipsey Hussle Station."

A YouTube video was released of Nipsey Hussle detailing his humble beginnings and riding Metro buses for hours while listening to music.

The Marathon Continues

Gone but not forgotten, Nipsey Hussle popularized the phrase "The Marathon Continues."

He posthumously won two Grammy Awards in 2020 for "Racks in the Middle," and "Higher," in collaboration with DJ Khaled and John Legend.

His brother Blacc Sam, whose real name is Samiel Asghedom, has opened two Marathon Burger locations this year.

"Me and Hussle worked together cooking and so we always sad ‘Man, we need to get a restaruant. We know how to run it.’ So, this would align with his vision for the Marathon brand and expanding the brand," he explained in a previous interview with FOX 11.

