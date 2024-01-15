Alleged serial Target thief accused of stealing $39,000 worth of items across Southern California

Authorities are looking for an alleged thief accused of stealing $39,000 worth of merchandise from Target stores across Southern California.

According to the Irvine Police Department, the suspect - who was caught on surveillance video - is seen walking into a Target store, snatching an iPad from a Target employee, then running away.

Police said they first notified the public of the alleged serial thief last October, but he has remained on the loose and has apparently continued hitting up Target stores across the region.

A suspect accused of stealing $39,000 worth of merchandise from Target stores across Southern California is wanted by Irvine police. / Irvine PD

The suspect has recently been spotted with iPads running out of Target stores.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Irvine Police Department.