Alleged knife-wielding man charges officer in downtown LA

A man was critically wounded during a shooting Saturday morning involving police in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.

Officers patrolling the area of Seventh St. and Broadway were flagged down by someone at about 1:30 a.m., who directed them to a man allegedly in possession of a knife, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

Officers made contact with the suspect and the officers gave commands, yet the suspect allegedly ignored them and continued east on Broadway to Sixth St.

When the suspect fled to the area of Spring St. and Sixth St., officers fired. At this point, the suspect allegedly charged at an officer with his knife and was struck by gunfire.

Paramedics rushed him to a hospital, where he was listed in critical but stable condition.

No officers or bystanders were injured and the suspect's knife was recovered at the scene, police said.

