Arrest made in attack on elderly Chinatown shop employee; incident caught on camera

Horrific video shows a man grabbing expensive items off the shelf and then punching and throwing an elderly woman working at the store to the ground in Chinatown.

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department arrested a suspect in connection with the robbery and attack of a Chinatown shop and employee last month. The incident was caught on the shop's security camera.

Police identified the suspect as 31-year-old Courtland Thornton.

On Sept. 14, surveillance footage showed the Thornton enter Angie's Boutiques in downtown Los Angeles just before 12 p.m. Once inside, Thornton can be seen assaulting the elderly employee and removing property and merchandise from behind the counter. 

When the employee attempted to stop him, he threw the elderly woman to the ground and hit her before fleeing the 800 block of N. Broadway location.

Thronton escaped with an unknown amount of merchandise and money.

The employee was hospitalized for her injuries.

Thornton is currently being held on $80,000 bail.