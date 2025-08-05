Alleged drug dealer Jasveen Sangha, accused of selling Matthew Perry fatal dose, gets trial date

The Brief A woman charged with providing Matthew Perry the ketamine that killed him is set to go on trial in September. Jasveen Sangha, allegedly known as "The Ketamine Queen," is the only remaining defendant in the case. Four other people charged in the investigation, including two doctors, have already pleaded guilty.



A woman known to her customers as "The Ketamine Queen" and accused of selling Matthew Perry the fatal dose of ketamine is set to go to trial in September.

What we know:

Jasveen Sangha, 42, is facing five counts of ketamine distribution, including one count of distribution resulting in death.

Sangha has pleaded not guilty and has been in federal custody since her arrest last year.

Her trial, originally scheduled for August 19, was postponed for the fourth time to September 23.

This delay was agreed upon by both sides to allow Sangha’s lawyers more time to review evidence and conduct their own investigation.

What they're saying:

According to prosecutors, when Perry's regular doctor would not provide him with as much ketamine as he wanted, he sought more from other sources.

They allege that Sangha presented herself as "a celebrity drug dealer with high quality goods."

Perry's assistant and a friend stated in their plea agreements that they acted as middlemen, buying large amounts of ketamine for Perry from Sangha.

This included 25 vials for $6,000 in cash just days before his death. Prosecutors allege these doses included the ones that ultimately killed the actor.

What's next:

Sangh is the only remaining defendant remaining in the case.

Dr. Salvador Plasencia, who prosecutors also identified as a major target in the investigation, pleaded guilty to ketamine distribution last month.

Perry's personal assistant, his friend, and another doctor have also pleaded guilty and are cooperating with prosecutors.

All are currently awaiting sentencing.