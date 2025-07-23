Matthew Perry doctor pleads guilty to supplying ketamine to 'Friends' actor before his death

The Brief A doctor pleaded guilty Wednesday to illegally providing ketamine to Matthew Perry in the month before the actor's overdose death. Dr. Salvador Plasencia admitted to four counts of ketamine distribution, but not to supplying the lethal dose. The "Ketamine Queen," Jasveen Sangha, is now the sole remaining defendant in the case, with her trial scheduled for next month.



A doctor pleaded guilty on Wednesday to illegally providing ketamine to "Friends" star Matthew Perry in the month leading up to his overdose death.

What we know:

Dr. Salvador Plasencia, 43, initially pleaded not guilty but changed his plea last month, admitting guilt to four counts of distribution of ketamine.

In exchange for his plea, prosecutors have agreed to drop three additional counts of ketamine distribution and two counts of falsifying records.

While Plasencia admitted to providing ketamine to Perry, prosecutors emphasized that he did not sell Perry the lethal dose that caused the actor's death on October 28, 2023.

Court documents revealed that Perry, referred to as "victim MP," experienced a severe reaction, including freezing up and a blood pressure spike, after one injection from Plasencia, yet the doctor still left more ketamine for Perry's assistant to inject.

Perry, 54, died from an overdose of ketamine, a drug he had been receiving legally for depression treatment.

However, he began seeking more ketamine than his regular doctor would prescribe.

Plasencia admitted in his plea agreement that he was connected to Perry by another patient and illegally supplied the actor with 20 vials of ketamine (totaling 100 mg), along with ketamine lozenges and syringes, starting about a month before Perry's death.

He also admitted to enlisting another doctor, Mark Chavez, to supply the drug. According to Chavez's plea agreement, Plasencia texted him, "I wonder how much this moron will pay," referring to Perry.

Prosecutors allege that after selling the drugs for $4,500, Plasencia asked Chavez to continue supplying them to become Perry’s "go-to" source.

Perry's personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, who found him deceased, a friend, and another doctor had previously pleaded guilty last year in exchange for their cooperation in the case against Plasencia and the remaining defendant, Jasveen Sangha.

None of these individuals have been sentenced yet.

Perry famously struggled with addiction for many years, dating back to his time as Chandler Bing on the hit NBC show "Friends," which ran from 1994 to 2004.

What's next:

The charges Plasencia pleaded guilty to carry a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison, though he is likely to receive a lesser sentence. He remains free on bond until his sentencing on December 3.

Jasveen Sangha, whom prosecutors allege is a drug dealer known as the "Ketamine Queen" and is accused of selling Perry the lethal dose, is the only remaining defendant in the case who has not reached an agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Her trial is scheduled to begin next month.