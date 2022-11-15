Alleged bank robber arrested at nearby restaurant shortly after robbery

An alleged thief was arrested at a nearby Victorville restaurant yesterday shortly after robbing a bank, San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies announced Tuesday.

Deputies responded to the Alaska USA Federal Credit Union on Seventh Street in Victorville around 3:20 p.m. after reports of a robbery in progress. According to officials, 47-year-old Donagel Powell of Adelanto walked into the bank and handed the teller a note demanding money, saying she had a bomb on her. The bank teller handed over an unknown amount of money and Powell allegedly fled on foot. By the time deputies got to the bank she was already gone.

Deputies searched the nearby area, and apparently found Powell at a nearby restaurant still with the bag of money. The money was returned to the bank and Powell was taken into custody. She's being held on $100,000 bail.

SBSD is still investigating this robbery. Anyone with information was asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911 or Sheriff's Dispatch at 760-956-5001.