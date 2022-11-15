LAPD announces arrest of one of its own detectives

A detective with the Los Angeles Police Department was arrested Tuesday after allegedly trying to buy a silencer online, authorities announced.

According to the LAPD, Detective I Luke Walden, who was last assigned to the Gang and Narcotics Division, attempted to purchase the silencer in April 2021, which classifies as a felony. An investigation ensued, resulting in Walden's recent arrest.

"Reverence for the law is an unbending expectation of each member of this Department," said LAPD Police Chief Michel Moore. "The circumstances of this investigation trouble me greatly given the responsibilities of the involved detective."

No other information was immediately available.