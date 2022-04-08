All Westfield malls in US to be sold by 2023

As more people shift to online shopping, the demand for malls has gone down.

The owner of Westfield Malls is planning to sell all of its properties in the US.

Locations in southern California include, Century City, Culver City, Sherman Oaks, Santa Anita, Canoga Park, and Valencia.

The company didn't elaborate on whether the malls will be sold together or individually, but all 24 malls are to be sold by 2023.

