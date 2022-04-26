All-girls robotics team ready to take on the world

This girls-only robotics team at Vintage Magnet Elementary is ready to take on the world!

The all-girls team just qualified for Worlds.

The team has earned the Excellence award - the highest award in the competition - twice to earn a chance to participate in the state competition for Vexlq Robotics.

They are also the winners of the online challenge "STEM Research Project: Biomimicry in Engineering" that earned them a direct qualification to the World Championship in VexIQ Robotics to be held in Dallas.

The team needs your help to get there. If you'd like to donate, call 818-892-8661.