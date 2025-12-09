Alhambra police officer Alec Sanders to be laid to rest Tuesday

Funeral services will be held Tuesday in Porter Ranch for a 28-year-old Alhambra police officer killed in a crash with an allegedly stolen SUV during a pursuit.

Officer Alec Sanders was fatally injured around 3 a.m. Nov. 20 at the intersection of Edgewood Street and Valley Boulevard in Alhambra.

Steven Ara Zapata, 27, of El Monte, was driving the allegedly stolen SUV that collided with Sanders' police cruiser, according to police and prosecutors. A passenger in the SUV, 42-year-old Gabriela Moreno, was also killed in the crash. Zapata has pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges.

RELATED: Man charged with murder in pursuit crash that killed Alhambra police officer

On Tuesday, Sanders' family will join Alhambra Police Chief Garrett Kennedy and Shepherd Church Pastor Ave Anaya for a final tribute to the fallen officer, who had been with the department for just eight months and was covering a colleague's shift when he was fatally injured. He previously served about a year with the Long Beach Police Department.

Representatives from local, state and federal agencies, along with dignitaries and city officials, were also expected to attend Tuesday's services at Shepherd Church Porter Ranch.

Authorities have not said whether Sanders was involved in the pursuit or was responding to it when the crash occurred, nor did they say whether his cruiser had its lights and sirens activated.

Both vehicles sustained major damage, with airbags deployed. The Alhambra police SUV came to rest in westbound lanes of Valley Boulevard, west of Edgewood, while the Hyundai SUV ended up in a parking lot behind a fast-food restaurant just west of Edgewood.

Video from the scene showed Sanders appearing unconscious as he was transported in critical condition to Los Angeles General Medical Center, where he died.

Zapata sustained moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he was later arrested.

RELATED: Vigil held for Alhambra police officer Alec Sanders

A second passenger in the SUV, a 52-year-old man whose name was not released, suffered more serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was also taken to a hospital, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Sanders is survived by a fiancée, two younger sisters and a brother.

Shortly after the fatal crash, Kennedy recalled Sanders as an officer "known for his unwavering reliability."

"He was the type of officer who responded to every call, whether he was dispatched to it or not," Kennedy said at the time. "He was just one of those officers. He was passionate about fitness, and he could often be found working out — a habit that was reflected in his discipline, both on and off the job. His intelligence, work ethic and steady presence made him a respected partner and a friend."

Kennedy said Sanders enjoyed traveling and was a passionate Dallas Cowboys fan.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, LA County Supervisor Hilda Solis requested all county flags be lowered to half-staff in Sanders' memory. Gov. Gavin Newsom also ordered flags at the state Capitol and Capitol Annex to be flown at half-staff in honor of Sanders.

State Sen. Sasha Renée Pérez, D-Pasadena — a former Alhambra mayor — also mourned the fallen officer.

"This is a tragic loss of a young public servant who had just recently begun his position with the Alhambra Police Department, but who had already distinguished himself as the kind of reliable police officer who endeared himself to his fellow officers and to his community," Pérez said.

"As the former Mayor of Alhambra, I know the deep loss this will leave in our close-knit city that stands together in times of loss and grief."

Newsom, speaking for himself and his wife, issued a statement in the aftermath of tragedy, saying, "Jennifer and I offer our deepest sympathies to the family, friends and colleagues of Officer Sanders. His exemplary service and unwavering courage reflect the highest ideals of public duty. May we continue to honor his life with profound gratitude; never forgetting his ultimate sacrifice."

Meanwhile, in a statement released shortly after the case was filed, L.A. County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said, "I am absolutely heartbroken by this devastating incident that claimed the life of Officer Alec Sanders. We honor his courage and his sacrifice, and we hold his loved ones and the Alhambra Police Department in our thoughts. I also express my condolences to Gabriela Moreno's family during this time. This tragedy is a painful reminder of the risks our officers face every day to keep our community safe."

The district attorney said his office will "do its job with the strength and resolve this tragedy warrants to hold the individual accountable for their actions."

Zapata could face up to 80 to 120 years to life in state prison if convicted as charged, according to the District Attorney's Office.