Popular restaurant Duke's Malibu to reopen a year after Palisades Fire

The Brief The restaurant has been closed for nearly 14 months following the Palisades Fire and subsequent mudslide. They are set to reopen Friday, March 13. A massive mudslide sent four feet of debris into the structure.



Duke's Malibu, a popular restaurant and bar, is set to reopen Friday following a year-long closure due to the Palisades Fire.

What we know:

The Hawaiian-themed restaurant and bar survived the fire, but heavy rains triggered a massive mudslide that sent four feet of debris into the structure, leading to a total interior renovation and the layoff of 126 employees.

Duke's Malibu, located at 21150 Pacific Coast Highway, will reopen for limited hours starting Friday, March 13.

The deck has been replaced, allowing guests to once again gaze out at the Pacific Ocean while dining and sipping a mai tai at sunset. Patrons can expect service four days a week, typically from noon to 7 or 8 p.m., according to the restaurant.

MALIBU, CA - FEBRUARY 14: Duke's restaurant's parking lot on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, CA is covered in mud on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The backstory:

Named for legendary Hawaiian surfer and Olympic swimmer Duke Kahanamoku, the beachfront eatery opened on PCH almost 30 years ago.

The Palisades Fire destroyed more than 6,800 structures across the area. Duke's large parking lot served as a staging area for firefighters and first responders battling the blaze.