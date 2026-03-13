IE man arrested for decade of alleged child molestation of foster children

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The Brief Napoleon Cerda was arrested for allegedly molesting and sexually assaulting two foster/adopted children over a 10-year period. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office took Cerda into custody on March 6 and booked him into the Coys Byrd Detention Center on multiple felony counts. Authorities believe there may be additional victims and are urging anyone with information to contact the Perris Sheriff’s Station.



A decade-long investigation into child abuse allegations has led to the arrest of a Perris man accused of assaulting children in his care, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

In February 2026, investigators from the Perris Sheriff’s Station, supported by the Department of Public Social Services, launched an inquiry into 57-year-old Napoleon Cerda.

The investigation revealed that Cerda, acting as a foster and adoptive father to two children, allegedly subjected them to a span of sexual assault and molestation lasting approximately 10 years.

On March 6, deputies located and arrested Cerda in the 30000 block of Auld Road. He was taken into custody and is currently being held at the Coys Byrd Detention Center on multiple counts of lewd acts with a child.

What we don't know:

Details regarding the age of the victims at the time the abuse began or the exact locations where the incidents occurred have not been released to protect the privacy of the children.

While the Sheriff’s Office suspects there may be more victims, they have not yet confirmed any additional active leads beyond the initial two cases.

What you can do:

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with information regarding this case or any other potential victims to step forward. You can contact Investigator Manny Milian through the following by calling Riverside Sheriff’s Dispatch at 951–776–1099 or the Perris Sheriff’s Station at 951–210–1000.