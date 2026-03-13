El Segundo police seize $6 million worth of luxury goods in major burglary bust

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The Brief Police arrested a suspect in Temecula linked to a $600,000 El Segundo residential burglary that occurred in January. Authorities seized over $6 million in suspected stolen luxury goods, including Hermès bags, Patek Philippe watches, and 20 firearms. Investigators believe the suspect belongs to an organized burglary crew operating across Los Angeles and San Diego counties.



The El Segundo Police Department has dismantled a high-value burglary operation following a multi-jurisdiction investigation, recovering millions of dollars in designer goods, cash, and weapons from a home in Temecula.

What we know:

On January 10, 2026, a residence near California Street and East Sycamore Avenue was burglarized, with thieves taking $600,000 in jewelry and handbags, according to the El Segundo Police Department.

On February 25, El Segundo detectives, alongside San Diego and Glendale police, arrested a suspect at his home in Temecula.

During the search, officers recovered the original victim's property and a massive cache of luxury items, including:

Over 100 designer handbags (Hermès Birkin, Louis Vuitton, Chanel)

22 high-end timepieces (Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, Rolex)

Gold coins and jewelry

20 firearms and over $800,000 in cash

The suspect faces charges of residential burglary, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of stolen property. He is also linked to crimes in multiple other cities, according to police.

What we don't know:

The identity of the suspect, or of other members of the "organized residential burglary crew" remain unknown as the investigation continues.

Police have not yet identified the owners of much of the $6 million in seized property beyond the initial El Segundo victim.

What's next:

Detectives are actively following leads to connect the seized loot to other unsolved burglaries in Southern California.

The suspect is expected to face additional charges as more victims are identified across Los Angeles and San Diego counties.

What you can do:

If you have information regarding this case or believe you may be a victim, contact Detective Michael Keltner at (310) 524-2263 or mkeltner@elsegundo.org.