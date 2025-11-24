Man charged with murder in pursuit crash that killed Alhambra police officer

The Brief Steven Ara Zapata was charged with two counts of murder following a crash that killed an Alhambra police officer and one of the driver's own passengers. The fatal collision occurred Thursday around 3 a.m. after Zapata, driving an allegedly stolen SUV, was involved in a police pursuit. The deceased officer, Alec Sanders, had been with the department for only eight months and is survived by his fiancée and three siblings.



The driver of an allegedly stolen SUV was charged with two counts of murder and other felonies following a collision with a police cruiser on Thursday that resulted in the deaths of one of his passengers and a 28-year-old Alhambra police officer.

Steven Zapata Charged With Murder

What we know:

Steven Ara Zapata, 27, of El Monte, was charged Monday with two counts of murder, one count of reckless driving, and two counts of fleeing a peace officer's motor vehicle causing death.

The charges are related to the crash that occurred around 3 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Edgewood Street and Valley Boulevard.

The incident began after officers responded to the area of Valley Boulevard and Fremont Avenue regarding a pursuit involving the allegedly stolen silver Hyundai SUV driven by Zapata.

Officer Alec Sanders, 28, of the Alhambra Police Department (APD), was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

One of Zapata's passengers, Gabriela Moreno, 42, was ejected from the Hyundai and died at the scene.

A 52-year-old male passenger in the SUV sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Zapata sustained moderate injuries and was arrested at a hospital.

Officer Alec Sanders Was Covering A Colleague's Shift

Dig deeper:

Sanders had been with the APD for eight months and was covering a colleague's shift the night he was killed.

He previously worked for about a year with the Long Beach Police Department before joining the Alhambra force.

Sanders was known for enjoying traveling and was a passionate Dallas Cowboys fan.

He is survived by a fiancée, two younger sisters, and a brother.

Remembered As A "Respected Partner And A Friend"

What they're saying:

Alhambra Police Chief Garrett Kennedy, speaking at a news conference, offered a tribute to Officer Sanders:

"He was the type of officer who responded to every call, whether he was dispatched to it or not. He was just one of those officers," Kennedy said. "He was passionate about fitness, and he could often be found working out — a habit that was reflected in his discipline, both on and off the job. His intelligence, work ethic and steady presence made him a respected partner and a friend."

Chief Kennedy added that Officer Sanders would be "remembered for his dedication, his kindness and positive impact he had on everyone."

To donate to the Alec Sanders Memorial Fund, tap or click here.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if Sanders was the officer involved in the initial pursuit or was responding to the pursuit when the crash occurred.

It is also unclear if the police cruiser had its lights and sirens activated at the time of the collision.

The court date for Zapata's arraignment is currently unknown.