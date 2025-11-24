Man charged with murder in pursuit crash that killed Alhambra police officer
LOS ANGELES - The driver of an allegedly stolen SUV was charged with two counts of murder and other felonies following a collision with a police cruiser on Thursday that resulted in the deaths of one of his passengers and a 28-year-old Alhambra police officer.
Steven Zapata Charged With Murder
What we know:
Steven Ara Zapata, 27, of El Monte, was charged Monday with two counts of murder, one count of reckless driving, and two counts of fleeing a peace officer's motor vehicle causing death.
The charges are related to the crash that occurred around 3 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Edgewood Street and Valley Boulevard.
The incident began after officers responded to the area of Valley Boulevard and Fremont Avenue regarding a pursuit involving the allegedly stolen silver Hyundai SUV driven by Zapata.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Alec Sanders: Alhambra police officer filling in for colleague killed in pursuit crash
Officer Alec Sanders, 28, of the Alhambra Police Department (APD), was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
One of Zapata's passengers, Gabriela Moreno, 42, was ejected from the Hyundai and died at the scene.
A 52-year-old male passenger in the SUV sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Zapata sustained moderate injuries and was arrested at a hospital.
Officer Alec Sanders Was Covering A Colleague's Shift
Dig deeper:
Sanders had been with the APD for eight months and was covering a colleague's shift the night he was killed.
He previously worked for about a year with the Long Beach Police Department before joining the Alhambra force.
Sanders was known for enjoying traveling and was a passionate Dallas Cowboys fan.
He is survived by a fiancée, two younger sisters, and a brother.
Remembered As A "Respected Partner And A Friend"
What they're saying:
Alhambra Police Chief Garrett Kennedy, speaking at a news conference, offered a tribute to Officer Sanders:
"He was the type of officer who responded to every call, whether he was dispatched to it or not. He was just one of those officers," Kennedy said. "He was passionate about fitness, and he could often be found working out — a habit that was reflected in his discipline, both on and off the job. His intelligence, work ethic and steady presence made him a respected partner and a friend."
Chief Kennedy added that Officer Sanders would be "remembered for his dedication, his kindness and positive impact he had on everyone."
To donate to the Alec Sanders Memorial Fund, tap or click here.
What we don't know:
It is unclear if Sanders was the officer involved in the initial pursuit or was responding to the pursuit when the crash occurred.
It is also unclear if the police cruiser had its lights and sirens activated at the time of the collision.
The court date for Zapata's arraignment is currently unknown.
The Source: This article is based on official confirmation from law enforcement and prosecuting officials. Details regarding the crash scene and the injuries sustained by the second passenger were reported by the CHP (California Highway Patrol), while biographical information and direct quotes about the deceased officer came from Alhambra Police Chief Garrett Kennedy during a public news conference and previous FOX 11 reports.