Alex Trebek estate sale: 'Jeopardy!' memorabilia, paintings, furniture can be yours

A long line of fans of the beloved late ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek are lining up outside his home in Studio City as a multi-day estate sale begins Thursday.

Running through Sunday, the estate sale at Trebek's home on Fryman Road will have a multitude of items up for grabs, including an extensive original art collection from artists including William fallen and James Lucas.

Furniture, such as a director's chair that says "Alex Trebek," awards that were given to him during his lifetime, and memorabilia that he collected – like a Spalding basketball signed by Lakers great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – are also available for sale.

A TikToker got an early sneak peek at the sale below.

Trebek also had quite the selection of collectibles, like a Japanese Kabuto helmet and sword and a complete set of Indian Tribal Series medallions with matching history book.

Trebek died at his home in 2020 at the age of 80, a year after he publicly announced he had advanced pancreatic cancer.

The company running the estate sale, C et Cie Estate Sales , say all sales are cash only and final. Permit passes will be issued to buyers that must be returned once the buyer has finished shopping. That means no wandering the grounds after you make a purchase.

Trebek's estate at 3405 Fryman went up for sale earlier this year. According to Zillow, a sale is pending for the 5-bed, 11-bath home that covers an expansive 9,993 square feet. It's priced at nearly $7 million.

For more information on the estate sale, click or tap here.

