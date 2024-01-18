Aiden Leos freeway shooting: Opening statements begin for trial in deadly road rage incident

Opening statements begin Thursday in the fatal road rage incident that killed 6-year-old Aiden Leos back in May 2021.

The freeway shooting occurred on in Orange County, while Aiden's mother drove her son to Kindergarten.

According to officials, Marcus Anthony Eriz and his girlfriend, Wynne Lee, were driving on the 55 freeway when they got into a road rage dispute with Aiden's mother. As Lee was driving, she allegedly sped past the Leos car and made a peace sign, officials said.

Aiden's mother then passed their vehicle, at which time she allegedly gave Lee and Eriz's car the middle finger.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Officials said Eriz then shot into the back of the Leos car, where Aiden's car seat was situated. The bullet hit Aiden in the chest, according to authorities.

Aiden was rushed to a local hospital, where he later died.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Authorities arrested both Eriz and Lee. According to officials, Eriz pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and other felony charges. He faces 40 years to life in prison.

Lee is being charged as an accomplice, police said.

The couple will be tried separately.

This is a developing story, stay with FOX 11 for the latest.