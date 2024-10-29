Irwindale Speedway to permanently close after 25 years

The Brief The iconic Irwindale Speedway & Dragstrip will close after the 2024 season. The motorsports hub opened in 1999 and has hosted NASCAR races, Formula Drift events, and more. Its final event, Irwindale Speedway’s Farewell Extravaganza, will be held on Dec. 21.



It's the end of an era.

The Irwindale Speedway & Dragstrip is set to close after 25 years in operation.

Following the 2024 season, the beloved motorsports hub in Southern California will bid farewell to the public with a grand finale event on Dec. 21.

"Irwindale has been more than just a track—it’s been a home and gathering place for racing enthusiasts worldwide," said Tim Huddleston, President of ISEC. "On behalf of my wife Lisa and our partners Bob and Maureen Bruncati, we extend heartfelt thanks to our fans, racers, sponsors, and the City of Irwindale for their unwavering support over the past 25 years. We’re grateful for every moment and memory we’ve shared as a community."

SUGGESTED: Cody Walker, Tyrese Gibson honor Paul Walker's legacy during FuelFest

Formula Drift racer Fredric Aasbo drives his Scion tC on the Formula Drift track Thursday, Octorber 1, 2015 at Irwindale Speedway. Aasbo is in first place as he heads into the Formula Drift races at Irwindale Speedway October 9-10. (Photo by Sarah Re Expand

Since opening in 1999, the historic venue has been home to NASCAR races, demolition derbies, street-legal drag racing and the iconic Formula Drift events along with car culture festivals.

All scheduled events will continue through the rest of the year.

The dragstrip will host its final events in December.

The legendary Mooneyes Christmas Party on Dec. 7 will feature drag racing, a classic car show, live entertainment and more.

Its final event, Irwindale Speedway’s Farewell Extravaganza, will be held on Dec. 21.

Fans can expect a full day of NASCAR short-track races, wild Night of Destruction events like Figure-8s and Trailer Races, a high-octane Drift Invitational, and the prestigious ARCA Menards Series West.

Tickets for the Farewell Extravaganza go on sale Friday, Nov. 8. For more information, visit irwindalespeedway.com.

Johnny Borneman during his qualifying lap at the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West Toyota/NAPA AUTO PARTS 150 at the Irwindale Speedway on March 19, 2016 in Irwindale, California. (Photo by Joshua Blanchard/NASCAR/NASCAR via Getty Images) Expand

All assets and events will transition to Kevin Harvick's Kern Raceway in Bakersfield for 2025.