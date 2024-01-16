Aiden Leos freeway shooting: Jury selection begins in murder trial

Jury selection continues Tuesday in the murder trial of Marcus Anthony Eriz, the man accused of shooting six-year-old Aiden Leos in a road rage incident in the city of Orange in May 2021.

Aiden's mother was driving her son to kindergarten that tragic morning.

Officials said Eriz’s girlfriend, Wynne Lee, was driving and is being accused of being an accessory to the shooting.

On the morning of May 21, 2021, the couple allegedly got into a road rage dispute with Aiden’s mother when Eriz allegedly shot into the back of the vehicle Aiden and his mother were in. When the mother pulled over on the 55 Freeway, she made the heartbreaking discovery that her son had suffered a wound to his chest after being shot in his car seat.

Aiden Leos (FOX 11)



Aiden was airlifted to an area children’s hospital where he later died.

Prosecutors said the bullet ripped through the trunk and struck Aiden.

The couple is being tried separately.

Eriz was charged with second-degree murder and faces up to 40 years to life in prison if convicted. Eriz and Lee both pleaded not guilty in a preliminary hearing.



