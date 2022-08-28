15-year-old Agoura High football player Carter Stone dies unexpectedly following routine surgery

The Agoura Hills community is mourning the death of a local 15-year-old boy who died from complications following a routine surgery.

Carter Stone, a freshman at Agoura High School, had attended his first day of high school Wednesday, according to the Ventura County Star. The following day, he went to an outpatient surgical center in Westlake Village for "what should have been a routine outpatient shoulder surgery," according to a GoFundMe page for the family.

Stone was later taken to Children's Hospital Los Angeles where he later passed away.

In an email to the Agoura High football program, Head Coach Dustin Croick wrote that "Carter had a tumor on his heart that was caused by undetected T-cell leukemia."

"It was unknown and undetected prior to the surgery," said Croick. "He was a great kid."

Carter Stone.

"Carter was known for his sense of humor, kindness and work ethic. He was a dedicated football player looking forward to his career at Agoura High School," the fundraiser page read.

According to the publication, Stone had missed the team's season opener because of a shoulder injury sustained while training. The surgery was scheduled to fix the injury.

"Carter loved football, and he loved being an A-Town Charger," Croick wrote. "His main high school experience was with his teammates and on the field as a member of the junior varsity team. He woke up at 5:30 a.m. for workouts and he was there at every single afternoon practice. Carter was sick, but he didn't know he was. These workouts and practices were not easy, yet he persevered and continued to work through it with his personal goal of starting as a freshman football player."

He had previously attended White Oaks Elementary and Lindero Canyon Middle School.

The Agoura High football team paid tribute to Carter on social media Saturday. "A moment of silence for Carter. A lone helmet for 76. We sadly yet proudly honor our teammate and friend, Carter Stone," the team's tweet read. "Our entire community is devastated as we mourn his passing and support his incredible family. Carter loved football and we loved him."

Croick said that "Be like Carter" will be the team's mantra for the remainder of the season. "'Be Like Carter'" is working hard, putting others first, and being a humble person," Croick said.

On the field, the team will honor Carter for the remainder of the season, wearing the number 76 and "Be like Carter" stickers on players' helmets. Both the varsity and JV teams will also start each game with 10 men on the field, without an offensive guard — the position Carter played.