After bomb cyclone drenches Northern California, SoCal to get light rain over weekend

The "bomb cyclone" that's been soaking Northern California, causing floods and concerns about mudslides, will spare Southern California from a major wallop — but the Southland is still expected to experience some light rain over the weekend and again next week.

The National Weather Service said the storm system that's been hammering the state's northern areas will turn south but with minimal impact, dropping light rain on the central coast before spreading into Los Angeles County by mid-to late-morning Saturday.

Most Southland areas are expected to get under a tenth of an inch of rain, with many areas not receiving more than a trace, according to the weather service.

The atmospheric river that's causing troubles up north will weaken as it reaches Southern California, bringing only light precipitation Saturday night into Sunday, the NWS said.

Even in the mountains, where snow levels are expected to remain above 6,800 through the weekend, precipitation totals will top out at only about a quarter-inch, forecasters said.

Meanwhile, another round of rain is expected Sunday into Monday, and the again Tuesday, especially at higher elevations, the forecast said.

"Neither system poses any threats for flooding or impactful winds," according to the NWS.

"... Overall, Tuesday just looks like a drippy, dreary day with off and on light rain with brief periods with slightly higher rain rates," the weather service said.

Temperatures are expected to remain below normal through Wednesday before warmer temperatures take hold around the end of next week, according to the weather service.