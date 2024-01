Actor Alec Musser of 'All My Children' dies at 50

article

Actor Alec Musser, known for his role on "All My Children" and a memorable part in the 2010 Adam Sandler comedy "Grown Ups," has died at the age of 50, according to multiple media reports.

TMZ reported that Musser's fiancée, Paige Press, said Musser died Friday night at his home in Del Mar. The entertainment website said no further details were given concerning the cause of death.

Entertainment Weekly reported that Press shared the news on Instagram, writing, "RIP to the love of my life. I will never stop loving you. My heart is broken."

Musser was born in New York and later attended the University of San Diego. He won the role of Del Henry on the long-running ABC soap opera in July 2005 after winning the second season of the reality show "I Wanna Be a Soap Star."

He played a role described as "Water Park Stud" in 2010's "Grown Ups."