9-year-old boy drowns in Lake Elsinore

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 7:05PM
Lake Elsinore
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - A nine-year-old boy has died after drowning in Lake Elsinore Sunday, according to officials.

Riverside County search and rescue crews were on the scene Sunday after receiving calls for a drowning child around 10:30 a.m. According to officials, the 9-year-old boy was swimming with his family, and his family noted that he was having trouble swimming before going underwater. 

RCSD deployed a helicopter and dive team to try and locate the drowning boy. After hours of searching, officials found the boy's body just after 2:30 p.m.

No other information was immediately available.