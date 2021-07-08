9 injured during firework blast in Garden Grove

A large firework explosion left several children hurt during a Fouth of July celebration in Garden Grove.

The Garden Grove Police Department responded to a call in the 13800 block of Rosita Place. Upon arrival, emergency crews took an 8-year-old boy to the hospital after he suffered an injury and suffered burns to various parts of his body. Five other children were treated by medics at the scene for minor injuries, police say.

Later in the investigation, police learned that four others were hurt in the blast, bringing up the total number of injuries to nine people.

Police also learned during the investigation that illegal fireworks were used during the celebration that night. Frank Lopez, 46, was charged with igniting a destructive device causing injury, police said.

