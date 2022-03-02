8 injured following crash involving school bus in South LA

article

At least eight people were injured following a collision in South Los Angeles Wednesday night.

The crash was reported around 7:30 p.m. at 248 W 108th St. A school bus and another vehicle were involved in the crash.

According to LAFD, one person was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The collision knocked down high-voltage wires.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.