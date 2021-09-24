78-year-old woman reported missing in downtown Los Angeles

article

A 78-year old woman is missing in Los Angeles and police Friday are asking for the public's help in locating her.

Santos Rivera was last seen at approximately 8:30 a.m. Thursday near South Flower and West 23rd streets, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Rivera is Latina, 5 feet tall, weighs 100 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes. She was believed to be on foot and wearing a burgundy skirt and a green shirt.

Anyone who sees Rivera is asked to call 911.

The Silver Alert program was established by the CHP to issue and coordinate alerts involving the unexplained or suspicious disappearances of elderly, developmentally disabled or cognitively impaired individuals.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.