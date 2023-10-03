Expand / Collapse search

West Covina 72-year-old man hit and killed by SUV

West Covina
Search on for West Covina fatal hit-and-run suspect

WEST COVINA, Calif. - The search is on for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash in West Covina that officials said claimed the life of a 72-year-old man.

The deadly crash happened Aug. 28 around 8:26 p.m. in the area near Glendora and Vine avenues.

According to police, the 72-year-old man from West Covina was found on the road and taken to the hospital, where he died. His identity was not released. 

The suspect's vehicle is described as a white or silver SUV. 

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Traffic Bureau at 626-959-8515.