1 dead, search continues for missing 78-year-old man on fishing trip

The search in the California Aqueduct in Lancaster for a missing 78-year-old man is set to resume Tuesday by the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau and Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Emergency Services Detail.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Deputies end search for missing Glendale brothers on fishing trip

Approximately two dozen divers will be utilizing sonar and the aqueduct water flow will be controlled to facilitate the search for Grigor Khacheryan, authorities said.

The body of Khacheryan's 86-year-old brother Minas Khacheryan was found Monday in the aqueduct. The brothers' last known whereabouts was fishing at the aqueduct Friday.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies and personnel from the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner responded to 195th Street West and West Avenue G to a report of the discovery of a body under a bridge around 4 p.m. Monday, according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

Investigators have positively identified the body.

An autopsy by the Department of Medical Examiner will determine the cause of Minas Khacheryan's death, who joined his brother in going from Glendale to the aqueduct to fish. Foul play is not suspected.

Divers initially began the search for the brothers in the aqueduct at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday, sheriff's Deputy M. Chen told City News Service. The search ended later on Saturday afternoon, according to Sgt. Michael Rodriguez of the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau/Missing Persons Unit.