71 Freeway to close in Pomona for construction work

Heads up, commuters!

Caltrans is reminding you of an overnight full closure of both north and southbound lanes of the 71 Freeway in Pomona for construction work.

The closures are as follows:

Wednesday, Nov. 29 through Thursday, Nov. 30 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Northbound SR-71 Full Freeway Closure from SR-60 to Mission Boulevard

Wednesday, Nov. 29 through Thursday, Nov. 30 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Westbound SR-60 Connector to Northbound SR-71

Northbound SR-71 on-ramp from Rio Rancho Road

Northbound SR-71 on-ramp from Garey Avenue

Thursday, Nov. 30 through Friday, Dec. 1 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Southbound SR-71 Full Freeway Closure from Mission Boulevard to SR-60

Thursday, Nov. 30 through Friday, Dec. 1 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Westbound SR-60 to connector

Southbound SR-71 on-ramp from Mission Boulevard

Southbound SR-71 on-ramp from Rio Rancho Road

Detours are as follows:

Southbound exit at Mission Blvd off-ramp; east on Mission Blvd; south on Reservoir St to the on-ramp to eastbound Route 60.

Northbound exit at Riverside Dr/Peyton Dr off-ramp; north on Garey Ave; west on Mission Blvd to the on-ramp to northbound Route 71.

Residents and businesses located near the freeway are advised to anticipate noise and vibrations associated with construction activities.

Motorists should expect delays and are strongly advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

You can check live traffic conditions by tapping or clicking here.