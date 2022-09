Authorities are investigating after a 7-year-old boy was hit and killed by a car in Santa Ana Sunday night.

According to police, the boy was crossing the street when he was hit. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

No further information was immediately available.

This comes days after an 8-year-old boy was taken off life support after being seriously injured when he was hit by a pickup truck in Coto de Caza.