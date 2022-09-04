8-year-old boy hit by truck in Orange County taken off life support, parents say

An 8-year-old boy seriously injured when he was struck by a pickup truck while riding his bicycle in Coto de Caza has been taken off life support, his parents announced.

Bradley Rofer was passing the crosswalk at Coto de Caza Drive at about 7:25 a.m. Thursday when he was struck by a 1999 Ford F-150 going eastbound on Oso Parkway and turning left onto Coto de Caza, according to Officer Rafael Reynoso of the California Highway Patrol.

The pickup driver remained on the scene and cooperated with officers. Investigators do not suspect drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash, Reynoso said.

Bradley was wearing a helmet, but still sustained serious injuries. He was taken to Mission Hospital, where he underwent surgery.

His family announced Saturday that he was taken off life support, in a Facebook post that had 462 comments as of Sunday.

"Our beloved son Bradley will soon be in heaven," read the post by Josette and Aron Rofer. "We are devastated and heartbroken. The love and support from our family, friends, and community has been incredible and means the world to us. We are going to need all your love and support in the coming days, weeks, months, and years ahead to get through this tragedy.

" ... We will live through our wonderful memories of Bradley and all that he taught us about life. We were blessed to have almost 9 meaningful and wonderful years with him that we will forever treasure. May his memory always be a blessing," the post continued.



