7 California cities rank among top 15 least educated in America: study

California
LOS ANGELES - When it comes to education, California is apparently home to several cities that ranked on opposite ends of a study that named the least educated and most educated cities in the U.S.

Many of the least educated cities in America are in California, according to a recent analysis by WalletHub.

The financial website compared the 150 largest U.S. metros across 11 metrics, including the share of adults with a high school, college or graduate degree, and average quality of public schools and universities. The data researchers examined ranged from adults 25 and older with a bachelor's degree or higher, as well as the racial education gap and the quality of public schools. 

These are the California cities that made the top 15:

  • Visalia (#1)
  • Bakersfield (#4)
  • Modesto (#5)
  • Stockton (#6)
  • Salinas (#10)
  • Fresno (#11)
  • Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario (#14)
Source: WalletHub

On the opposite end, Ann Arbor, Michigan was named the most educated city in America. 

Two Bay Area metro regions ranked among the top 5. 

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara was named #2 and San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley ranked #4.

To see the full report and how other cities ranked in comparison, tap or click here.